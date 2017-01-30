NSPR News Brief: Jan. 30

Here's your daily briefing...

California Attorney General vows to fight travel ban executive order: The state’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined 15 other Democratic attorneys general this weekend in a statement promising to fight President Trump’s executive order that bans some immigrants from certain countries from coming to the U.S. Becerra said the President’s executive order was unconstitutional and that it will hurt people in California. To have standing in court, Becerra would have to demonstrate harm applies the People of California, not just individual Californians.

Scientists say flooding and high surf are a preview of climate change: Experts say California’s winter storms are underscoring how much work California – a leader in climate change – still has to do in future years. The Associated Press reports, climate experts say the state’s infrastructure is insufficient for the damaging storms and sea rise expected to accompany climate change and that at least $100 billion of property is in danger.

Presidential election saw high California Latino and young voter turnout: The findings are from UC Davis and show youth voting was highest in the June primary, but was still higher in November than it was in 2012. According to Capital Public Radio, California Latino voters had a 46 percent eligible turnout rate compared to 58 percent of the general electorate, which was also higher than it was in 2012.

Did you catch this morning’s California Report? It covered statewide rallies that were held this weekend where thousands protested President Trump’s executive order that bans travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.